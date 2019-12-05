veteran

Marine Corps Veteran Honored With a New Smart Home

This disabled Marine Corps veteran needed a home he could navigate independently-and thanks to the kindness of others, received an entirely wheel-chair accessible home with state-of-the-art components that help him live a more comfortable life. This home is completely wheel chair accessible and can be controlled with the use of a tablet or iPad. The city of Menifee celebrated the ribbon cutting of the home with all the bells and whistles this Marine Corps veteran deserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
menifeeveterans dayveteransmilitarylocalishnon profitveteran
VETERAN
WWII vet posthumously honored with Congressional Gold Medal
Tiny home, big hearts: High school students build houses for veterans
Porto's thanks vets with free box of pastries
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed by deputies in IE 'linked' to death of bail bondsman in Moreno Valley
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Interfaith ceremony: Mass burial in Boyle Heights honors 1,457 unclaimed bodies
UCLA community on edge after 2 violent attacks
LA agrees to pay $4M to woman who fell into sinkhole while in car
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
Show More
AIR7 HD struck by suspected drone over downtown Los Angeles
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Fire engulfs former roller skating rink in San Bernardino
Luke Walton has sexual assault case against him dropped
Lady Gaga's makeup line pop-up store at the Grove draws hundreds of fans
More TOP STORIES News