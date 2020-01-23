bite size

Velma's Cafe in South Gate is a modern Mexican cafe

Velma's Café in the Hollydale neighborhood of South Gate is a modern Mexican café inspired by traditional home cooking and recipes, but created with a modern twist to beloved Latino food favorites.

Chef Anthony La Pietra, a proud graduate of Le Codon Blue Culinary School, wanted to create a menu that reminded him of his mom's cooking, but also appealed to a diversity of customers and variety of tastes.

"Velma's Café gives our customers quality, delicious food without having to go too far," La Prieta said.

"I never thought I'd like a vegan taco, but I love it," customer Ashley Rodriguez said.

From vegan tacos and fried chayotes to jalapeno rellenos and abuelita brownies, Velma's Café is all about small bites with big flavor.

