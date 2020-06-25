Openly gay preacher fosters community of acceptance

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- "We say at our church God's love is for everyone." Reverend Dr. William H. Knight is the senior pastor at MCC San Antonio and an openly gay man. He and his congregation advocate for LGBTQ+ lives and provide a safe, loving community for people of all sexual orientations. While at first, he was hesitant to accept a preaching position in Texas, he soon had his mind changed when he went and talked to locals in San Antonio, Texas. "It's just that inherent warmth for welcoming strangers," he said after visiting the city. Reverent Dr. Williams H. Knight never looked back. "Pride is not just about feeling good. Pride is about coming together so that we can do good together."
san antoniolgbtqlgbtq pridemore in commonchurchlgbtlocalish
