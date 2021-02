Philly woman has perfected art of turning sheet metal into works of art

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia artist is using unique and unconventional techniques to transform sheet metal.Maureen Drdak is a classically trained painter who is evolving her craft.Instead of using a paintbrush or chisel, she uses a hammer to shape the metal from the inside to stretch it into what she wants it to be.According to her website, Drdak travels widely in pursuit of her visions; her research has taken her to Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, India, Nepal and the Himalayas.You can find more of her work at her website and her Instagram page