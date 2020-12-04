be localish

Young entrepreneur designs socially-friendly face masks

LOS ANGELES -- Socializing may have just gotten easier!

When Jesse Weinstein graduated from San Diego State University earlier this year, he already had a business idea in mind, but when the pandemic hit, he quickly pivoted his original idea and re-invented it by creating "socialcoverings.com," which are comfortable, sustainable face masks designed with an opening for consuming beverages.

"We came up with this idea so it's like, you're grabbing a drink with your friends, you could use a straw through it and still be safe," said Weinstein, the founder of Social Coverings.

"The one thing we've been getting since we launched is how soft the material on this face cover is," said Pat Anthony, the creative director of Social Coverings.

Weinstein hopes the face masks will make holiday gatherings a little easier this winter season and that older people in families will feel more relaxed during get togethers.

The company prides itself on the masks being made in Los Angeles.

Social Coverings deals and other great holiday deals and steals are available now while supplies last HERE.

To buy, visit: socialcoverings.com
