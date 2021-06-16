localish

History-making soprano Breanna Sinclairé hits high notes to increase trans visibility

By Victoria Vallecorse
Soprano Breanna Sinclairé sings out and proud

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wearing a vibrant gown, soprano Breanna Sinclairé effortlessly hits each high note in her operatic rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Her angelic voice fills City Hall, where Mayor London Breed is officiating weddings after San Francisco's Pride Kickoff Celebration. Breed snaps a photo with Sinclairé before heading into a meeting saying, "I had to stop for a star."

"To hear the mayor say those words, I just feel like I'm in a dream," Sinclairé says with a smile.

No stranger to stardom, Sinclairé is known for making history with her performances as one of the world's few transgender sopranos.

Sinclairé is the first trans singer to perform the national anthem at a professional sporting event, kicking off games for the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco Deltas, and Oakland A's.

She received her master's degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as the first trans woman of the opera program. The vocal powerhouse is also the first trans performer to sing with the San Francisco Symphony.

Recently, Sinclairé sang the national anthem on CNN's "United Shades Of America."

And she's just getting started.

"I hope that firsts will equal seconds and will equal thirds," said Sinclairé. "Our world needs that visibility, and I'm grateful that my voice has been a beacon of light."

Before the glamorous dresses and high profile performances, Sinclairé remembers struggling with her gender identity.

"When I was young, I was dealing with gender issues," recalled Sinclairé. "Singing was a way of expressing myself."

Sinclairé moved to New York City to pursue music education and vocal training at the start of her transition. During this time, she faced employment and housing discrimination that left her homeless for three months.

"That taught me about life and the realities that trans folks go through," said Sinclairé. "Applying for jobs and getting denied on the spot, or people telling me that they're not comfortable with me working. People gawking at you on the street and disrespecting you. I'm like, 'I'm just trying to live my life.'"

The experience motivated Sinclairé to persist in pursuit of a brighter future for LGBTQ+ individuals. Today, she hopes that her pride and achievement as an openly trans artist will help spread positive public awareness for the trans community.

"People don't understand what they don't know," stated Sinclairé. "The world is always seeing us struggle, and I want people to see successes. My goal as an artist is to uplift people and to give people hope."

See Sinclairé perform live at Old First Concerts on Sunday, June 20 at 4 p.m. Visit here for general admission tickets and live streaming information.

For more about Sinclairé, go here.

Follow Breanna Sinclairé on Instagram for the latest updates.
