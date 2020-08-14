Push to Walk in new Jersey helps individuals living with spinal cord injuries

OAKLAND, New Jersey -- Since 2007, Push to Walk has been redefining the possibilities for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and paralysis.

The organization, which provides customized workouts and resources to their clients with spinal cord injuries, seeks to optimize their quality of life at their Oakland, New Jersey facility equipped with the latest training equipment, following all CDC safety guidelines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Push to Walk is a gym for people to go when they are done with their outpatient physical therapy; something that you do to continue your physical activity for the foreseeable future, "said Tiffany Warren, Program Director at Push to Walk.

Guided by the one-on-one training of expert trainers, specializing in neuro activity-based exercise, Push to Walk welcomes individuals with Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke, Paralysis, and more.

"The goal is to walk. Everyone wants to walk. You want to do something that you couldn't do before whether it's being independent at home, go to school independently, get back to the workplace, take care of your family, "said Darren Templeton, Co-founder of Push to Walk.

The Templeton family, who founded the organization following their son's C5 spinal cord injury after diving into shallow water in July 2004, understand the challenges of patients very well.

Their first-hand experience handling the physical, psychological, and financial impact of their son's injury, led them to the creation of Push to Walk to help others living through their same experience.

"Coming here helps me feel I can be the best that I can be. The more you're moving around the better it is for your skin, your circulation. The takeaway is yes you can lead a full life after a spinal cord injury but you need to take care of yourself," said Susan Dorfman, a Push to Walk client.

