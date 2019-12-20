The Argyle League: The coolest barbershop in the world

Established in 2014, The Argyle League has grown to become one of Houston's most popular barbershops.

It was dubbed the "Coolest Barbershop in the World" by Airows.com and earned a host of other local accolades.

The Argyle League is for guys who like hip haircuts, fancy full shaves and free bourbon.

Owner Carlos Carrillo says the secret to their success is combining a luxurious vibe with a relaxing atmosphere, giving his patrons a first-class experience with every visit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosehairhair stylinghoustonabc13 plusabc13 plus montrose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
Suspects tied to 7-Eleven robberies in San Fernando Valley caught on video
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Businesses damaged after fire erupts at Woodland Hills strip mall
"We might have to break your leg": Video shows rescue from burning car
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Chase ends in crash near Hollywood & Highland center
Show More
Palmdale middle school teacher accused of hurling racial slurs at Latino students
Glendale woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Truck seen on video crashing through airport wall in Florida
New housing initiative helps former foster children in OC escape homelessness
Top 7 animal stories from 2019
More TOP STORIES News