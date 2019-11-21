The Running Group Beating Parkinson's Disease One Step at a Time

Runners in this group share a love for pounding the pavement, but also a goal to beat Parkinson's disease.

That's why every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, you can find these guys at the Montrose Lakefront Track.

Neurologist Dr. Danny Bega said Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease.

"Certain areas of the brain are deteriorating," Bega said. "The hallmark of Parkinson's disease is a loss of dopamine and with that comes motor dysfunction."

Runner Jim Kroeger called the disease "a bully."

"It slowly robs you of your ability to eat, to swallow, to move, and the way to beat a bully is to stand up and fight," Kroeger said.

Chris Dell, who coordinates the running club, said there's no cure for Parkinson's but he learned that rigorous daily exercise can mitigate the severity of symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

"I have Parkinson's, but I chose not be defined by my Parkinson's," said runner Bob Bansfield.
