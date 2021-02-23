localish inspire

Eco Artists Make Mother Nature Their Canvas

NEW YORK -- Kapu Collective is the brainchild of two brothers: Street artist Sean "Hula" Yoro and photographer Gabe "Kapu" Yoro. Together, they make breathtaking eco-murals that not only bring awareness to environmental issues, but are eco-friendly too. Whether it's a mural that will help a coral reef grow, or a mural that changes perspective when the tide rises to bring awareness to climate change, they are trying to make a difference through their art.

"We always start with kind of an inspiration, some back end message that we really want to translate into a full artwork or a piece or mural," says Sean, whose paintings adorn cliffsides and underwater grottos alike. Both from Oahu, Hawaii, the two brothers use mother nature's natural canvas to bring their extraordinary projects to life. Watch to see just some of their amazing installations!


