Opera music fills the air while you dine at South Philly's Victor Cafe

A lot has changed during this COVID-19 crisis, especially for the restaurant industry.

But a South Philadelphia institution is out to prove that, even in despair, the show must go on.

People have been packing Victor Cafe on Dickinson Street for live opera for years. The restaurant started hiring opera students as servers to provide a concert with meals.

You can catch performances sporadically throughout the week. The Victor Cafe took the show to the second-floor balcony after dining rooms shut down in March.

The cafe initially closed during the pandemic but is now doing takeout and delivery. Plus, they are working on some sort of outdoor dining plan and hope to welcome customers back to the dining room soon. #BeLocalish


The Victor Café | Facebook | Instagram
1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-468-3040
