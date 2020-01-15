art

You'll Love This Museum so Much, You'll Want to Buy the Art

You won't want to leave this interactive art museum that evolved out of a thrift store and it's 60 years' worth of goods. Including works from high profile artists, this museum allows you to explore art like never before.
