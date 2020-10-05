Massive crowd takes over Loma Linda hospital parking structure for car meet

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive crowd gathered and took over a parking structure at a Loma Linda hospital for a car meet over the weekend.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department responded to the area after receiving numerous calls about traffic and cars parking in the hospital's parking structure on Saturday night.

Many people were not wearing face coverings or practicing physical distancing as the crowd spilled out into an adjacent lot. Cars were even blocking traffic to ambulances and attempting to enter the hospital.

"It was discovered that hundreds of vehicles and individuals showed up for a charity car show and it quickly became overpopulated and was shut down," the department said in a statement.

Deputies also made several traffic stops in the area.
