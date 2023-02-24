Long Beach Airport will close its Historic Terminal temporarily this week so workers can begin a nearly $18 million makeover.

Historic Terminal at Long Beach Airport to temporarily close for $18M renovation project

The terminal will undergo a retrofit, including a renovation of restrooms and building infrastructure, as well as a restoration of the terminal's mosaic tiles and Art Deco elements.

The terminal, which was built in 1941, will have its historic west entrance restored and reopened as part of the makeover. The iconic west entrance has been closed for decades.

The Historic Terminal is expected to reopen in 2024.

The Historic Terminal's renovations are part of a $110 million phase two terminal improvement program announced last year.

