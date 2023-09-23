Residents fear Long Beach apartment complex is becoming target for crime

A string of crimes in Long Beach has residents deeply concerned, saying it's only a matter of a time before someone gets killed.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A string of crimes in Long Beach has residents deeply concerned, saying it's only a matter of a time before someone gets killed.

Early Friday morning, the window of a convenience store in the Camden apartment complex on Ocean Boulevard was shattered to pieces, according to the manager. He told Eyewitness News it didn't appear that anything was stolen and that it mainly left a giant mess that now needs to be cleaned up.

This comes after fires destroyed a number of vehicles, which were all parked in a structure within the same apartment complex.

Kimberly Lewis said she's now planning to move into another complex.

"I don't feel safe here at all," she said. "Regardless of the fires, we didn't know whose car was going to be next, but also, it's not just fires. They're continuing to break into the cars almost every night."

Resident Susan Herman shared an alarming video she recorded earlier this week showing a broken door that leads into the parking structure. She fears the complex is known as an easy target for vandals and thieves and wants to see more visible security around the building.

"They need to do something because somebody is going to get killed," she said. "It's just that simple. Hopefully, it's not me."

Camden Living, which owns the property, sent ABC7 a statement about the recent incidents, saying in part, "We are working closely with the authorities and an arson detective. Early September, we increased community security and requested additional patrols by the Long Beach Police Department."

Meanwhile, Long Beach Councilwoman Mary Zendejas has a community meeting scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30.

The residents ABC7 spoke with said they plan on attending and voicing their concerns.