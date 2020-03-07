Carnival cruise ship guests cleared to disembark after coronavirus scare in Long Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5993885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A passenger's "medical matter" prompted authorities to suspend disembarkation for a Carnival Cruise Line ship that was docked near the Queen Mary in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Guests on a Carnival cruise ship in Long Beach were cleared to disembark Saturday night after a passenger fell ill and underwent testing for the coronavirus.Authorities delayed the Carnival Cruise Line ship at the Port of Long Beach until the passenger could be tested for coronavirus. The test returned negative.Firefighter-paramedics responded to the vessel docked near the Queen Mary in the morning and transported the passenger to a medical center, according to Long Beach Fire Department.Thousands of people were stuck at the port for hours awaiting the coronavirus test results.A video posted on social media by Beau Dodson showed passengers' luggage lined up in a seemingly endless row inside the ship as they waited for updates."Everyone has missed their flights," Dodson wrote.Because the test results came back late Saturday night, passengers will spend another night on the ship but are free to leave Sunday morning.Carnival Panorama released a statement Saturday night, which said, in part: