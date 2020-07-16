Education

Long Beach City College to offer 1st cannabis industry class in school's history

Long Beach City College will offer a class on the cannabis industry this fall.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach City College will offer a class on the cannabis industry this fall.

According to the Long Beach Business Journal, the eight-week course will cover everything from cultivation to retail.

Few community colleges offer classes on the cannabis industry.

MORE: Coronavirus: Scientists researching whether cannabis could help reduce lung inflammation from COVID-19

The curriculum for this course was developed in collaboration with the Long Beach Collective Association.

The Long Beach Business Journal reports the first class, the first of its kind in the school's history, is expected to admit 30 to 35 students, and a tentative start date has been set for the end of September.

