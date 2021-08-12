Long Beach Convention Center set to reopen for conventions after prolonged closure due to pandemic

The facility has served multiple roles during the pandemic, serving as a vaccination super site and later temporarily housing hundreds of migrant children. The children were were provided with educational and health care services before being reunited with family members or sponsors.
Three conventions are planned for August at the location, organizers said, including the 2021 Graphics Pro Expo, a three-day event that is slated to begin on Thursday.
Coronavirus health guidelines will remain in place, including mask requirements.
On July 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it was ceasing operations ahead of schedule at the site's emergency intake shelter after reuniting 1,538 migrant children with family members or sponsors.
