2 killed in wrong-way crash amid fog on 405 Freeway in Long Beach, CHP says

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash amid foggy conditions Saturday morning on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.The collision, reported about 3:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Palo Verde Avenue, resulted in a separate crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The number and extent of injuries in the second incident were unknown.A caller initially reported a Nissan Ultima traveling northbound in southbound lanes, the CHP said. The Nissan, driven by a 23-year-old woman, struck a Toyota driven by a 32-year-old man, investigators said.Both individuals died at the scene, whose visibility was less than 20 feet due to heavy fog, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said, adding that speed was a factor in the crash.The names of the deceased were not immediately released.Whether DUI was involved was under investigation, the CHP said.Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Studebaker Road.