2 killed in wrong-way crash amid fog on 405 Freeway in Long Beach, CHP says

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash amid foggy conditions Saturday morning on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.
The collision, reported about 3:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Palo Verde Avenue, resulted in a separate crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The number and extent of injuries in the second incident were unknown.
A caller initially reported a Nissan Ultima traveling northbound in southbound lanes, the CHP said. The Nissan, driven by a 23-year-old woman, struck a Toyota driven by a 32-year-old man, investigators said.
Both individuals died at the scene, whose visibility was less than 20 feet due to heavy fog, a Highway Patrol spokesperson said, adding that speed was a factor in the crash.
The names of the deceased were not immediately released.
Whether DUI was involved was under investigation, the CHP said.
Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Studebaker Road.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
