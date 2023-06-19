WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect in custody after killing woman while doing donuts in middle of Long Beach street

KABC logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 3:19AM
Driver in custody after killing woman while doing donuts in Long Beach
EMBED <>More Videos

The driver accused of killing a woman in a nearby vehicle while doing donuts in the middle of the street in Long Beach was taken into custody on Sunday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver accused of killing a woman in a nearby vehicle while doing donuts in the middle of the street in Long Beach was taken into custody on Sunday.

The suspect, 20-year-old Saul Alfas, walked into Long Beach Police Headquarters and turned himself in.

The crash happened on Friday night at Willow Street and Caspian Avenue.

Officers say the suspect was doing donuts in the middle of the street and hit a Chevy Silverado, causing it to crash into a tree.

The passenger, 21-year old Jacqueline Zamarripa, was ejected from the truck and killed.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW