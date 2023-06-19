The driver accused of killing a woman in a nearby vehicle while doing donuts in the middle of the street in Long Beach was taken into custody on Sunday.

Suspect in custody after killing woman while doing donuts in middle of Long Beach street

The suspect, 20-year-old Saul Alfas, walked into Long Beach Police Headquarters and turned himself in.

The crash happened on Friday night at Willow Street and Caspian Avenue.

Officers say the suspect was doing donuts in the middle of the street and hit a Chevy Silverado, causing it to crash into a tree.

The passenger, 21-year old Jacqueline Zamarripa, was ejected from the truck and killed.