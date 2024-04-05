Long Beach man killed while doing yard work at his home identified

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach man who was gunned down while doing yard work at his own home was identified by authorities.

Mario Moreno Morales, 51, was shot near Lime Avenue and East 61st Street Thursday shortly before 7:40 p.m.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that he was using a leaf blower and doing yard work when the shots rang out. He was reportedly shot in the head.

Another person was also hurt in the shooting, but that person is expected to survive. Police said that victim was treated for gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Police quickly swarmed the neighborhood following the shooting, and a person was seen being taken into custody. It's unclear if that person was a suspect.

AIR7 HD was over the scene and spotted several police vehicles in the area as crime-scene tape cordoned off the street.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.