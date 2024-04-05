Man gunned down while doing yard work in Long Beach neighborhood

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was gunned down on a sidewalk in front of his home in Long Beach Thursday evening.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News the victim was using a leaf blower and doing yard work when he was fatally shot. He was reportedly shot in the head.

The shooting happened near Lime Avenue and East 61st Street before 7:40 p.m.

Police quickly swarmed the area, and a person was seen being taken into custody. It's unclear if that person was a suspect.

AIR7 HD was over the scene and captured several police vehicles in the area as crime-scene tape cordoned off the street.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.