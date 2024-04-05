WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man gunned down while doing yard work in Long Beach neighborhood

KABC logo
Friday, April 5, 2024 7:14AM
Man gunned down while doing yard work in Long Beach neighborhood
A man was doing yard work when he was gunned down in a Long Beach neighborhood.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was gunned down on a sidewalk in front of his home in Long Beach Thursday evening.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News the victim was using a leaf blower and doing yard work when he was fatally shot. He was reportedly shot in the head.

The shooting happened near Lime Avenue and East 61st Street before 7:40 p.m.

Police quickly swarmed the area, and a person was seen being taken into custody. It's unclear if that person was a suspect.

AIR7 HD was over the scene and captured several police vehicles in the area as crime-scene tape cordoned off the street.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW