Innocent driver loses arm after crash at end of Long Beach chase; GoFundMe set up

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of an innocent driver who was severely injured in a crash at the end of a stolen car chase in Long Beach says he lost his arm and is now being treated in the intensive care unit.

Pedro Barrera's truck was violently struck Friday afternoon at the intersection of Artesia and Long Beach boulevards as deputies chased a stolen Dodge Charger.

Surveillance video shows the fleeing car slam into Barrera's white truck that was turning left at the intersection. The impact of the crash sent the vehicles into a traffic pole that came down.

Surveillance and bystander videos show a fiery crash and the chaotic aftermath of a high-speed chase in Long Beach.

Barrera's family says he's still fighting for his life in critical condition after losing his left arm in the fiery crash. They've set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses.

The pursuit suspect also was injured, and was taken into custody after his release from a hospital, authorities said.