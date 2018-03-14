Long Beach police shoot, critically wound man during traffic stop

Long Beach police shot and critically wounded a man in a vehicle Tuesday evening during a traffic stop, officials said. (Southern Counties News)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach police shot and critically wounded a man in a vehicle Tuesday evening during a traffic stop, officials said.

Four people were inside a vehicle when it was pulled over by officers about 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Chestnut, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said.

The shooting occurred after officers approached the vehicle and one of them saw what he believed was a gun pointed at him, according to the spokesperson. Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and transported the wounded man to a hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident. A gun has been recovered, police said.

The three other occupants of the vehicle were detained.
