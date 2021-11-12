Long Beach comedian headlines local show after winning World Series of Comedy competition

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Comedian Wyatt Cote headlined his first show at the Port City Tavern in Long Beach after winning first place at the World Series of Comedy.
Cote's show was free of charge, but he was seeking donations because he's currently competing in the Seattle International Comedy Competition. He'll soon be going into the semi-finals.
"It took me a lot of years of trying to get accepted in that competition and now that I'm finally in, I want to make sure that I can make the most of it, and it's also one of the most difficult events in the country," said Cote.
Cote's family has long roots in Long Beach. They're third generation Long Beach residents.
"My brother has always made me laugh. I actually drove him to his first open mic night, so I've been able to watch his journey as a comedian," said Liana Cabrera, Cote's sister.
Many friends and family came out to see his show at the Port City Tavern.
"He appeared at a comedy club that I was working at in Arizona, like with a headliner, so that was exciting," said Sydney Ferry, an audience member.
"He's so original and his execution is just hilarious. He is always on point and if he ever has a small awkward moment he just makes it that much better," said Mariel Cabada, an audience member.
When it comes to Cote's journey as a comedian, one word comes to mind.
"Persistence, you know? I'm older than Wyatt, and we both started around the same time and in one sense, you could say he was taking a riskier leap into this lifestyle and has never wavered dedication from it," said Jim Barnes, host of the show.
Cote has another show coming up Dec. 7 at the Port City Tavern. Tickets are available online.
"I just love that feeling of when you get a good crowd and like a good show and everyone's laughing and having a good time. It's very rewarding," said Cote.
Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Long Beach comedian headlines local show after winning World Series of Comedy competition
Wyatt Cote is raising donations to compete in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
TOP STORIES
Show More