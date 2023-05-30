Police involved in shooting while responding to reported stabbing at Wells Fargo in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday while responding to a reported stabbing at a Wells Fargo in Long Beach.

The incident occurred shortly before noon off 2nd Street near Livingston Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department told Eyewitness News officers located a suspect and "an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Details about whether anyone was struck by gunfire or injured in a stabbing were not immediately available.

The department added there is no threat to the public, but several roads in the area are closed.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.