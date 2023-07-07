2 arrested in Long Beach drive-by shooting that left 12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old girl injured

Two people were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Long Beach that left a 12-year-old boy dead and injured a 14-year-old girl, police said.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a May 9 drive-by shooting in Long Beach that left a 12-year-old boy dead and wounded a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Friday.

Reshawn Strother, 20, of Cypress, was already in custody in an unrelated matter but was expected to be booked on suspicion of murder Friday, according to Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish. Destenee Sheree Scipio, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested Wednesday.

Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.

The are accused in the shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. May 9 in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, between Martin Luther King Jr. and Orange avenues. Police said Eric Gregory Brown III, 12, of Long Beach, was walking along the street with two girls, aged 13 and 14, when a vehicle approached them with at least two male suspects inside, and an unknown number of people in the vehicle opened fire.

Eric Brown was killed and the 14-year-old girl was injured. The 13- year-old escaped injury. The suspects fled the scene.

"There may be additional suspects, so as a reminder, this investigation remains ongoing and active," Hebeish said during a Friday morning news conference. "The $25,000 reward for information remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any remaining suspects.

"We believe this incident stemmed from an earlier gang altercation not involving the victims," the chief said, adding that Stroher is a documented gang member, and Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend. He stressed that the victims had no gang ties and that investigators have no reason to believe the victims knew the suspects.

"This incident was devastating for our entire community," Hebeish said. "And as a father, it pains me to think that anybody would think so little of a life, let alone the lives of children, that they'd commit a crime like this."

Detectives spent countless hours investigating the shooting, the police chief said. Automated license plate readers and surveillance camera footage were key to solving the case, he said.

City News Service contributed to this report.