Long Beach lowering speed limits throughout city, impacting more than 100 streets

The city says 50 streets will now have speed limits of 20 mph or less, making them "friendlier for bicyclists and pedestrians."

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're driving through Long Beach, you might want to slow down.

The city is lowering speed limits, and more than 100 streets will be affected.

Photos posted Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed crews with the Long Beach Public Works Department putting up signs.

It won't happen all at once. The city is phasing in the new speed limits and in doing so, it's hoping to reduce serious traffic injuries. A full map of the changes and a list of frequently asked questions can be found on the city's website.