Long Beach State is headed to March Madness amidst coaching turmoil

The last time the basketball team advanced to the NCAA tournament was 12 years ago in 2012.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- March Madness fever is here for Long Beach State's basketball team as they head to the NCAA division men's basketball tournament. The energy was high as players, band members and the spirit team boarded the buses to leave to Salt Lake City, Utah.

"We're going to do our best to bring the energy to the table and get the energy going again," said Long Beach State spirt team member Sara Zizzo.

"Honestly, I had hope for them. But in the past we haven't. We never stopped believing in them. We always kept cheering them on no matter what and here we are," said Cal State Long Beach band member Sophia Cardiel.

The dance to victory is being led by coach Dan Monson who was fired by the university last Monday after a five-game losing streak. Despite the recent firing, coach Monson was able to coach his team all the way to the NCAA tournament after they defeated UC Davis on Saturday.

"Monday, when I went in and told them that, you know, this would be my last week. The emotions in that room told me everything I needed to know. And it was worth it all," Coach Dan Monson said.

"When coach got fired, it was crazy. We felt like failures, we felt like they were giving up on us. We felt like we let our coach down because we're the ones out there, so not all the blame should be put on him. So we just have to prove them wrong," said Long Beach State basketball guard Jadon Jones.

The last time the basketball team advanced to the NCAA tournament was 12 years ago in 2012. So for players, the band and the spirit team, this is a very big deal and the first time they are headed to March Madness.

This is such a cool opportunity for us to get to experience. It's at a national level and it's really fun for us to get to do it," said Long Beach State spirit team member Kendall Steen.

"I hope they win. I know the odds are stacked against us, but I know they can do it," said Cal State Long Beach band member Juliet Maldonado.

The team is scheduled to play the University of Arizona on March 21 at 11 a.m., making it one of earlier games to kick off March Madness.

"This is just so this is just so cool. I'm blessed to be the coach at Long Beach State for another week," Monson said.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda