Sewage spill in Compton prompts closure of swimming areas in Long Beach

⚠️PUBLIC NOTICE⚠️Our @LBHealthDept ordered all swimming areas west of Belmont Pier in Long Beach temporarily close for water contact due to a sewage spill. Approximately 12,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into the LA River on Jan. 31, according to @lapublichealth & @Cal_OES. pic.twitter.com/ZFk71W6w7T