Investigation underway after 17-year-old girl shot in Long Beach

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 4:07PM
17-year-old girl in critical condition after Long Beach shooting
A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was shot near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was shot in Long Beach.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities could not provide information on any potential suspects or details about what led up the shooting.

