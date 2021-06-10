Health & Fitness

Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of seniors, Mayor Robert Garcia says

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach offering free aquarium tickets as incentive for COVID vax

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of its seniors, according to Mayor Robert Garcia.

The milestone was announced on Twitter as the city continues to offer daily drawings for prizes serving as incentives for vaccination, including gift cards, free Aquarium of the Pacific tickets and free stays at local hotels.

The drawings will be held through Saturday. Information about how to enter is available here.

City statistics show that more than 53,000 residents over age 65, or 99% of the age group, have been vaccinated.

Overall, more than 66% of the city's population over age 16 have been vaccinated.

Other Long Beach COVID-19 statistics since the start of the pandemic:

  • More than 53,000 positive results for COVID-19

  • 942 deaths from the virus

  • More than 251,000 Long Beach residents have been fully vaccinated


    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccineseniorssenior citizenscovid 19
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
    What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
    LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
    Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
    Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
    DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
    Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
    Show More
    Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
    Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
    VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
    Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
    Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
    More TOP STORIES News