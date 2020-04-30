SOCAL JOBS: U.S. Postal Service in LA busier than during holidays, looking to hire more workers

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Postal Service is busy delivering hundreds of thousands of packages daily, and they are in need of more workers.
The postal distribution center in South Los Angeles is the busiest in the country. More than 2,000 employees work there sorting and processing hundreds of thousands of packages every single day.
"The volume that we've experienced here at L.A. is more than any place else in the country. Business is great - we need your help," said Daniel Hirai with USPS.
"Right now, we're processing more packages than we did during Christmas, can you believe that? More packages, 40% more. It's just week after week we're just experiencing more and more volume, and we need your help."
Plant manager Daniel Hirai says at the South Los Angeles facility alone, he needs to hire around 500 employees. And hundreds more at other Southern California postal service facilities.
"Our employees are working 8, 10, 12 hours a day to to make sure that our customers get their package in time," said Hirai.
During the holidays, a busy day here means about 600,000 packages are sorted and processed for delivery. On a recent day, this facility processed just under 800,000 packages.
"People are staying home now. They want things delivered. And we're here to make that happen. We are an essential part of our community. Our packages have grown 40% over the last month. We processed nearly 14 million packages just in the month of April," said Hirai.
It's seasonal work that can lead to a permanent position. Hirai says it's hard to predict how long the extra work will be needed.
If you're interested in applying or want to know how much the jobs pay go to the U.S. Postal Service careers website.
For USPS jobs and more SoCal employment opportunities, visit: abc7.com/jobs
