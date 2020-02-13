Los Alamitos High School evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found on campus, police say

Students and staff were evacuated from Los Alamitos High School on Thursday morning after a "suspicious" backpack was found in the campus resource officer's office, authorities said.

The discovery at the school in the 3500 block of Cerritos Avenue was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Alamitos Police Department.

The campus was evacuated as a precaution and the Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded to the scene, police said.


The public was urged to avoid the area of Los Alamitos Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue as the investigation continued.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
