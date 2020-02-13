Los Alamitos High School evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found on campus, police say

The discovery at the school in the 3500 block of Cerritos Avenue was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Alamitos Police Department.
The campus was evacuated as a precaution and the Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded to the scene, police said.
As a precautionary safety measure students and staff have been evacuated. Orange County Sheriff's Bomb Squad is on scene assessing the situation. Please stay clear of Los Alamitos Blvd/Cerritos Ave and the surrounding area while we continue our investigation.
The public was urged to avoid the area of Los Alamitos Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue as the investigation continued.
