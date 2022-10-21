LA City Council holds virtual meeting as calls continue for De León and Cedillo to resign

The Los Angeles City Council again held a virtual meeting as calls continued for embattled Councilmembers Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo to resign.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council held a meeting on Friday for the first time since Councilman Kevin de León said he does not plan to resign over his involvement in a recorded conversation in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks.

The council has so far conducted its business this week despite de León and fellow Councilman Gil Cedillo continuing to resist widespread calls to resign, with just 10 members -- the minimum for a quorum -- present for most of Tuesday and Wednesday's meetings. Neither de León nor Cedillo have attended a council meeting since last Tuesday, when they were forced to leave the chamber as protesters shouted at them.

The October 2021 conversation between de León and fellow council members Nury Martinez and Cedillo, along with Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, included racist comments and discussions over favorable redistricting -- and led to Martinez resigning her council presidency and later her council seat last week.

Members of the public who attended Friday's City Council meeting, which was held virtually, expressed anger over De León and Cedillo's refusal to step down.

"Stop this meeting," one man said during the public comment section. "No 'business as usual' with the racist Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo on City Council. The public is already deep in the work to recall KDL but this council continues to fail its city as it continues to normalize the motives which we've seen those councilmembers express."

It is unclear when the council will return to in-person meetings. Both Krekorian and Councilman Mike Bonin have tested positive for COVID-19 since last week, though Bonin has since tested negative. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, the council's president pro tempore, presided over Wednesday's meeting in front of an empty chamber while Krekorian and the other council members joined remotely.

A spokesman for Cedillo said Wednesday night that the councilman remains at "a place of reflection," echoing a comment he made Monday.

Council members make nearly $229,000 in annual salary -- or more than $8,700 every two weeks -- with de León and Cedillo continuing to collect paychecks as long as they stay in office.

On Friday, the council was set to consider an ordinance to prohibit misleading advertising by pregnancy services centers in Los Angeles, recommendations to expand the city's Eviction Defense Program and a report on amending the city code to require air conditioning in all rental units in Los Angeles.

The council will also take up several items accepting grants for housing.