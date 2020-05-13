Coronavirus

LA County beaches reopen with restrictions after 2 months

Beach visitors will be required to be engaged in some sort of activity in order to be on the sand, such as walking, swimming and surfing.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County beaches reopen Wednesday for active recreational activities after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beach visitors will be required to be engaged in some sort of activity in order to be on the sand, such as walking, swimming and surfing. Using the beach for sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picknicking will not be permitted, according to the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors.

Other restrictions require visitors to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distancing from others.

Concessions, bike paths, volleyball courts, beach parking lots, piers and boardwalks remain closed.



LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County officials are recommending that the stay-at-home order be extended for the next three months as the region continues efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.



L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on March 22 he was shutting down parking at city beaches and closing sports recreation facilities because of the pandemic.

The easing of restrictions comes as L.A. County residents will likely be living under some type of stay-at-home restrictions for another three months. Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday said the order will "with all certainty" be extended unless there is a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand."

Los Angeles gradually reopened most hiking trails last week, with visitors ordered to wear face coverings and be six feet apart from others. Golf courses also reopened with restrictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week permitted many retail businesses to reopen under restrictions. On Tuesday, he said some business offices can reopen.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countybeachescoronavirushikingstay at home ordercoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
Broadway star wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
LAPD bodycam vid shows Boyle Heights confrontation
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
Thunderbirds to fly over SoCal Friday to honor frontline workers
Show More
Chase ends in Crenshaw District as suspect with baby in vehicle arrested
SoCal restaurants waiting to reopen scramble to survive
CEO of East LA hospital recovering from COVID-19
Assault suspect in custody after chase ends in Santa Ana
LA family of nurses on front lines of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News