Coronavirus: Beachgoers rejoice as LA County beaches partially reopen

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Many Los Angeles County residents left their homes Wednesday as several county beaches reopened for the first time in two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.Beaches reopened for active recreational activities, meaning that using the area for sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picknicking is not allowed.Beachgoers must be engaged in some sort of activity, such as walking, swimming and surfing.While visitors took in the fresh air, they also had to do their part by keeping their physical distance from others. Face coverings are also required when not in the water and around others.Piers, boardwalks, beach parking lots and bike paths on the sand remain closed. Also, no group sports like beach volleyball is permitted.The beach in Redondo Beach was among those reopening Wednesday."So happy, we've been waiting months for this," said beachgoer Daniel Strathman. "The beaches are finally open. Life is back."L.A. County was the last Southern California county to reopen beaches for walking, running, swimming, and surfing after closing in March."People are itching to get in the water, itching to get their feet in the sand and just get some fresh air from the sea," said Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand.Redondo Beach police patrolled the area and handed out face coverings to those without."I think it's really important people get outside, but I also think it's really important people play by the rules," said beachgoer Mike Calise. "Otherwise, we're going to lose the privilege."