MAP: Where are the most COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Los Angeles County?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces like grocery stores and factories as the virus continues to surge throughout the region.
County health officials say the number of workplace outbreaks reported has increased about fivefold in just a month - from about nine per week to 44 per week currently. Those workplaces include retail stores, factories, supermarkets and other general workplaces - not including healthcare and residential facilities.
Our new interactive map based on county data shows which communities have the highest concentration of workplace outbreaks. Areas such as Vernon (34 workplace outbreaks), the City of Industry (30 workplace outbreaks) and Carson (20 workplace outbreaks) are seeing the most outbreaks.
Referring to the county's own map, Los Angeles County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said: "The high number of red dots you see here should tell you we have a problem with COVID-19 transmission at worksites across the entire county."
Note: The county map in Ferrer's briefing in the video above includes residential facilities, depicting more than 1,600 outbreaks. Our interactive map focuses just on general workplaces such as retail stores, manufacturers and others, totaling 538 locations.
As of Jan. 12, the county has reported 11,843 cases of coronavirus infections at those 538 workplaces that are non-medical and non-residential settings.
Workers who feel their workplace is not taking adequate steps to protect them and comply with county protocols can call an anonymous tipline: (888)700-9995.
"Every individual who must go to the workplace every day .... they all deserve to be as safe as possible at that worksite," Ferrer said.
Los Angeles County lists workplaces that have reported outbreaks of three or more COVID-19 cases at its website here.
The county has also issued several hundred citations to businesses that are not complying with health officer orders, including gyms, churches, liquor stores, beauty salons, bars and restaurants.
