gas prices

LA County gas prices drop for 14th straight day; now $5.86 a gallon

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County gas prices drop for 14th straight day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 14th consecutive day Monday, dropping a half-cent to $5.862.

The average price has dropped 20.4 cents over the past 14 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday and 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.7 cents less than one week ago, but 6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.885 more than one year ago.

The average price rose $1.283 to record highs during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 13th consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $5.819.

It has dropped 21 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday and 1.9 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 11.1 cents less than one week ago, but 4.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.869 higher than one year ago. It rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended March 27.



Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countyinflationtraveleconomygas pricessouthern californiaautomotivegas stationoildrivingdriver
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
LA County gas prices drop for 12th straight day
Oil executives drilled about high gas prices by angry lawmakers
'Big Oil' CEOs to testify before Congress amid skyrocketing gas prices
Metrolink to reinstate service to 24 in-demand lines, add 2 new trains
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 5 injured following shooting in Willowbrook neighborhood
Biden administration targets ghost guns, nominates ATF director
Man shot in Whittier near church, shooter remains at large
Frank Vogel out as Lakers coach after 3 seasons: source
Dramatic video shows fair ride operator caught in ride
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Show More
Tree trimmer ID'd after being found dead hanging upside down
Man critically injured after being shot by officers in San Diego
American Airlines will use buses for hops to this major city
Thousands gather in downtown LA demanding end to vaccine mandates
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
More TOP STORIES News