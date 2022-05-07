voting

LA County begins sending out mail-in ballots for June 7 primary election; includes LA mayor's race

By ABC7.com staff
LA County begins sending out mail-in ballots for June primary election

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County has started sending out mail-in ballots for the primary election on June 7, the county's Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced Thursday.

This ballot contains many contests and candidates, including the L.A. mayor's race.

According to the registrar, voters should carefully read the instructions and remember to sign and date the envelope before casting the ballot.

There are a few easy ways to return the ballot. Voters can either mail it back, no postage required - or drop it off in person at any voting center beginning May 28.

Read more | LA mayor race: Karen Bass says she doesn't support Sheriff Villanueva's bid for reelection
During a mayoral debate hosted by ABC7, all five candidates were asked whether they support L.A. County Alex Villanueva's bid for reelection, and all of them said they hadn't made a decision, except for Congresswoman Karen Bass.



Please note that mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 7, 2022, and received within a week of election day to be counted.

To track their ballot, voters can go to Where's My Ballot for updates.

Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilprimary electionvotinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentpoliticselection
