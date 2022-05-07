LA County begins sending out mail-in ballots for June 7 primary election; includes LA mayor's race

This ballot contains many contests and candidates, including the L.A. mayor's race.
According to the registrar, voters should carefully read the instructions and remember to sign and date the envelope before casting the ballot.
There are a few easy ways to return the ballot. Voters can either mail it back, no postage required - or drop it off in person at any voting center beginning May 28.
Please note that mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 7, 2022, and received within a week of election day to be counted.
To track their ballot, voters can go to Where's My Ballot for updates.