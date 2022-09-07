15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.

The ban runs through Sept. 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance.

Crews are repairing a leak in the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which carries water from the Colorado River to Southern California.

Residents in the Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District will also be affected.

The pipeline has been running at a reduced capacity after a temporary repair while officials designed a more permanent solution.

Residents and businesses throughout the county are being called on to temporarily suspend all outdoor watering, including drip irrigation and hand-watering.

For Burbank residents hoping to still keep their lawns green, the city is giving away free recycled water.

The MWD is also recommending gardens be maintained by using water collected from the sink and shower.

Officials provided tips to residents prior to the shutdown, including delaying new plantings until after Sept. 20, avoiding fertilizing lawns and plants and turning sprinkler timers off on the evening of Sept. 5.

"This shutdown has been months in the making," MWD System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki said. "Imagine you've got a bridge with a pipeline on it, it's 1,000 feet and it crosses a river. You don't want to do this in the wintertime when it's raining. We want to do this now ... rest assured we are going to be working 24-7 to get this work done."

Residents can view a map of affected areas and chart the progress of the repairs at mwdh2o.com/projects-in-your-community.

