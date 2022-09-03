Disneyland unveils new artificial turf around the park

Guests can spot the new turf around the Mickey floral planter at the Disneyland entrance.

Despite a sweltering heat wave that continued to blanket Southern California, Disneyland Resort visitors flocked to Anaheim as the annual Halloween Time festivities got underway.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- In an effort to conserve water amid a historic drought, there's now more artificial turf in certain areas at Disneyland.

According to the theme park, its horticulture team has been replacing lawns, where possible, with artificial turf.

A photo submitted to Eyewitness News shows the new installment around the Mickey floral planter at the Disneyland entrance.

The turf at the Haunted Mansion front's lawn was reportedly unveiled on Friday as Halloween Time kicks off.

According to Disneyland, drought-tolerant plants can also be found throughout the park and make up a vast majority of the landscape in several lands and attractions.

Meanwhile, Halloween Time runs through Oct. 31.

