LA County implements new COVID safety measures for schools amid surge in cases

The new rules from the county Department of Public Health require anyone who has had close contact with a COVID-infected person to be tested before returning to campus. Previously, they could return if they were fully vaccinated and did not have any symptoms.
The health order, which applies to all public and private schools, also calls for masks to be worn in outside spaces where physical distanding is not possible.
Additionally, school staff will be required to wear medical grade or "upgraded" masks, as opposed to regular cloth ones.
A majority of the roughly 80 K-12 schools across the county will resume classes. The Los Angeles Unified School District, however, will return next week.
Students in the Burbank Unified School District will be among those expected to return to class Monday after the Board of Education decided not to delay reopening by one week.
The panel held a 3 1/2 hour emergency meeting Sunday night to consider the delay.
Superintendent Matt Hill announced the decision on the district's Facebook page. "After a robust discussion, the Board of Education decided that schools remain open."
District administrators will consider changes in its COVID safety plan this week including enforcing a vaccine booster requirement for all employees by April 1.
The district has 11 elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools and five alternative schools.
