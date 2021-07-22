Maxine Waters calls for federal investigation into sheriff's deputy 'gangs'

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Waters calls for investigation into sheriff's deputy 'gangs'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Congresswoman Maxine Waters is demanding a federal investigation of the alleged Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy gang known as the Executioners.

In a letter Wednesday to the Department of Justice, Waters says she also wants a broader investigation of the LASD for potential civil rights and constitutional violations.

RELATED: Deputy testifies about how you get membership in LASD 'gang'
EMBED More News Videos

"Inking parties" are a secret ritual to initiate deputies into the alleged "Executioners" gang in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, according to a sworn deposition testimony by LASD Deputy Art Gonzalez.



The Executioners operate out of the Compton station and came to light when one alleged member testified there were 10 to 20 other deputies at the station with the same tattoo.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva denies that deputy gangs exist but has said there are "cliques" of deputies that have caused problems in the past.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentgang
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stolen-van suspect leads chase from Torrance to Altadena
As COVID cases soar, will proof of vaccination be required in CA?
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Panama coast
Academy Museum announces planned programs
'It's too late': Doctor says dying COVID patients beg for vaccine
IE school board postpones vote on 'defund the police' resolution
Stolen car suspect leads police on chase at speeds topping 140 mph
Show More
Placing sexual predator in AV is unfair to Black community: Officials
Current COVID infection rate would put LA County in purple tier
Ulta Beauty mini shops opening soon at select LA Target stores
SoCal man receiving piles of EDD mail addressed to strangers
Wi Spa protest: Injured demonstrators allege excessive force by LAPD
More TOP STORIES News