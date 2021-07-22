Maxine Waters calls for federal investigation into sheriff's deputy 'gangs'

In a letter Wednesday to the Department of Justice, Waters says she also wants a broader investigation of the LASD for potential civil rights and constitutional violations.
The Executioners operate out of the Compton station and came to light when one alleged member testified there were 10 to 20 other deputies at the station with the same tattoo.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva denies that deputy gangs exist but has said there are "cliques" of deputies that have caused problems in the past.