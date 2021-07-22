Maxine Waters calls for federal investigation into sheriff's deputy 'gangs'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7292268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Inking parties" are a secret ritual to initiate deputies into the alleged "Executioners" gang in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, according to a sworn deposition testimony by LASD Deputy Art Gonzalez.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Congresswoman Maxine Waters is demanding a federal investigation of the alleged Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy gang known as the Executioners.In a letter Wednesday to the Department of Justice, Waters says she also wants a broader investigation of the LASD for potential civil rights and constitutional violations.The Executioners operate out of the Compton station and came to light when one alleged member testified there were 10 to 20 other deputies at the station with the same tattoo.Sheriff Alex Villanueva denies that deputy gangs exist but has said there are "cliques" of deputies that have caused problems in the past.