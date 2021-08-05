LA County issues order requiring all county employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1

"I am issuing an Executive Order to require all County employees, regardless of the Department they serve, to be fully vaccinated no later than October 1, 2021, with exemptions for medical and religious purposes," Solis said in a statement. "This timeline gives our employees the time they need to consult with their healthcare providers, while moving expeditiously to protect the health and safety of our 110,000 workers."
Other supervisors have expressed support of a vaccine mandate for county workers. Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl are behind a motion to require county employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.
My statement on issuing an Executive Order to Require All LA County Employees to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19. You can also read it at:https://t.co/CRiuDyD8Wi pic.twitter.com/etShkOUZmp— Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) August 5, 2021
Since California reopened its economy June 15, cases in L.A. County have surged.
Another 3,734 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Wednesday, the largest single-day number since the beginning of February. The new cases gave the county an overall total from throughout the pandemic of 1,311,656.
