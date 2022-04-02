Man found dead in Echo Park, LAPD says it may be homicide

Officers responded to Glendale Boulevard and Allesandro Street at about 4:40 a.m. for a reported shooting, and located the victim, who died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim's identity or what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.
Read more | Off-duty Inglewood police officer hospitalized after being shot; suspect search underway
LAPD temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Glendale Boulevard at Waterloo Street for the investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call LAPD.