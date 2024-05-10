A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jesus Zamudio.

Baker at famed Bob's Donuts in San Francisco run over by hit-and-run driver

SAN FRANCISCO -- A longtime baker at one of San Francisco's famed Bob's Donuts locations was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding a scooter to work.

San Francisco police say Jesus Zamudio was riding his electric scooter in the Mission District around 2:55 a.m. Sunday when a car hit him.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was gone.

Bob's Donuts' owner says Zamudio was headed to work at their location at the corner of Baker and Fulton streets. The owner says he has worked at all three of their locations, including the famous 24-hour shop on Polk Street.

Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

"Just really sad. It really made me think about street safety in the city, pedestrian, and I know he was on a scooter, but it's just, it's a dangerous city to be on your feet or on a small vehicle," said Shannon Cheng, a Bob's Donuts customer.

Zamudio has a wife and two children in Mexico who depend on him. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text at tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.