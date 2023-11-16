Honoring service, sacrifice, heroism by members of L.A. Fire Department with annual Valor Awards

Dodger Stadium was packed with heroes, as the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation held its annual valor award ceremony. The event recognizes heroic acts by distinguished members of the department.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium was packed with heroes, as the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation held its annual valor award ceremony. The event recognizes heroic acts by distinguished members of the department.

"It's an incredible opportunity to celebrate our people, and what they do, how they do it, and the sacrifices," said LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley.

A dramatic sinkhole swallowed up two vehicles in Chatsworth sent Tai Trinh into action. He was lowered into a growing hole to rescue a mother and daughter, trapped in the bottom car.

"I didn't think about much just tunnel vision went right into the hole captured the patient and came back out," said Trinh, LAFD Apparatus Operator.

Firefighter Darren Lloyd was honored for going out of his way to ensure a homeless woman and her newborn baby got the life-saving treatment they needed.

And a dramatic rescue took place in South L.A after the historic Victory Baptist Church went up in flames, trapping three firefighters in the debris. Captain Florin Sarbu and apparatus operator, David Duran, were honored for their heroism after racing into the danger to save their crew members.

For firefighters, Jason Lawrence and Kari Field... it was all about bees.

"They started attacking the engine before we got out," said field. "Normally they don't attack vehicles they were angry, angry bees!"

They rushed into the swarm of angry and aggressive bees to save a UPS driver, who had gone into anaphylactic shock after being stung hundreds of times.

"Honestly, it was pretty unbelievable. I've never seen that many bees before and we just had a job to do we saw somebody was in trouble and we just did what we do," said Lawrence.

All of the honorees have one thing in common. They all say they were simply doing the job they love serving the city they are proud to call home.