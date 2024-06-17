Firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney of abandoned building in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters spent more than two hours Sunday night rescuing a man after he apparently climbed down and got stuck in a chimney of an abandoned building in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles firefighters first had to use specialized cameras to pinpoint the man's location within the chimney of the four-story apartment building on Flower Street. They used electric power tools to breach the wall, then entered the shaft below him and slid him down to safety.

The man is approximately 25 years old and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

It's not clear why he decided to climb into the chimney in the first place.