LAPD arrests man who terrorized Hollenbeck neighborhood by driving and shooting through area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man wanted for terrorizing a Los Angeles neighborhood by driving around and shooting has been arrested.

The arrest was made by officers part of LAPD's Hollenbeck station.

Police say he shot at several people while driving through the area Saturday.

One person was hit and is hospitalized in stable condition.

A few hours after the shootings, police found a silver car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle.

They arrested the owner of the vehicle.

Police say they recovered the rifle they believe was used in the alleged crimes inside the man's car.